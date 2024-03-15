StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

