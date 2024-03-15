StockNews.com Lowers BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.43.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $266,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

