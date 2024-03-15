StockNews.com Lowers Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

MFIN stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $183.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Medallion Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 478.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

