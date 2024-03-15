StockNews.com Upgrades Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) to “Hold”

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Tucows Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TCX opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Tucows has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.96 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 157.83% and a negative net margin of 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Tucows

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $249,795.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,709.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tucows by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tucows by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

