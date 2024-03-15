StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JMST traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 274,179 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

