StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 5,934 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 1.4% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.73. 4,749,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,680,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

