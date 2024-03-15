StrongBox Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,517,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,204,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53,243.2% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 230,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 230,543 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,509. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

