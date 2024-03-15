StrongBox Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 198,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,640,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 17,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.10. 2,291,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,813. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.19 and its 200 day moving average is $194.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.