StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after buying an additional 866,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Danaher by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.24. 1,166,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.06 and a 200-day moving average of $231.34. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

