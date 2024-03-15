StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 104 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $163.01. 17,780,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.15.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.