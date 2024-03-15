StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.88. The stock had a trading volume of 58,000,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,972,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $308.61 billion, a PE ratio of 370.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

