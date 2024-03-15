StrongBox Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

IEFA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.26. 12,486,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

