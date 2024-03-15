StrongBox Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.83. 2,820,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,598,198. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

