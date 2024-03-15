Stuart W. Lang Sells 175,000 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total value of C$12,921,300.00.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCL.B stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$71.43. The company had a trading volume of 671,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.97. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$52.82 and a 52-week high of C$74.49. The stock has a market cap of C$11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.80.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.