Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.95

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.95 and last traded at C$47.88, with a volume of 1375996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.8278932 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Insiders have sold 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,391 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

