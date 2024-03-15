Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Sells $50,445.00 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 9.8 %

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 921,583 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after buying an additional 866,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,254,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

