Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.33. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 1,637,553 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

