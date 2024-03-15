Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:EPOW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 20,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Sunrise New Energy has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

