Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sunrise New Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ:EPOW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 20,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Sunrise New Energy has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Sunrise New Energy Company Profile
