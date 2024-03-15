Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt Sells 3,884 Shares of Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $128,133.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,097. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

