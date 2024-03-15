Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,371 shares of company stock worth $24,367,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

HIG stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

