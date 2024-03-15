Symmetry Partners LLC Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $181.29 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

