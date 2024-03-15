Symmetry Partners LLC Has $770,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $697,296,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,318,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $959.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $950.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $870.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

