Symmetry Partners LLC Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $290.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.61.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,506 shares of company stock worth $8,560,008 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

