Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of RTX by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in RTX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $91.75 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

