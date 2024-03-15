Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.46. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

Insider Activity

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.