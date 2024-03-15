Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 535 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 254.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 357.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,492 shares of company stock worth $9,903,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Gartner Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $468.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.31 and its 200 day moving average is $413.07.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

