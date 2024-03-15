Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 230,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,147,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 390,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 125,893 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $9,942,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 206,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 75,636 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

