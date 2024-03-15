T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 189,670 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $31,069,842.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 683,889,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,027,891,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $32,058,796.80.

On Friday, March 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $32,008,120.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $32,653,272.30.

On Monday, March 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total transaction of $31,815,159.30.

On Friday, March 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $31,803,464.70.

On Monday, February 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total transaction of $31,936,003.50.

On Friday, February 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $32,076,338.70.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $31,279,156.80.

On Monday, February 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $31,507,201.50.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,041. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.03 and its 200-day moving average is $152.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

