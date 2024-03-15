Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $7,538,400.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $164.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day moving average is $131.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after buying an additional 417,818 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

