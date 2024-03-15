Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $10.02. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 273,603 shares.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 57.96% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TH. TheStreet cut Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 652.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,586 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.08.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

