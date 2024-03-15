Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Hits New 1-Year High at $150.00

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.79), with a volume of 30755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.67).

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £410.29 million, a PE ratio of 7,400.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.21.

Insider Transactions at Taseko Mines

In other Taseko Mines news, insider Robert Dickinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.45), for a total value of £84,040 ($107,674.57). Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

