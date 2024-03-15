Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.64

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.64 and last traded at $59.55, with a volume of 245136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $4,503,659.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $4,503,659.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

