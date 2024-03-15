Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 1.3 %

TWODY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 5.04. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.