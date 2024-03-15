TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

TEL opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.66. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,070,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,414,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

