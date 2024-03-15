Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,186. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

