Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,087. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

