Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,144 shares of company stock worth $5,043,304. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.60. 1,097,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.39 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

