Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NMI by 61.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,249 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $37,757.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,455 shares in the company, valued at $316,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,249 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $37,757.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,054.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,593 shares of company stock worth $13,241,826 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,583. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMIH

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.