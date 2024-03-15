Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 465,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,944. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

