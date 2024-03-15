Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,245. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.43 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

