Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 146,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,707. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $205.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.