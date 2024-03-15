Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,973. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

