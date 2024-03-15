Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 45,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCD traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.87. 2,354,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,163. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.90. The company has a market cap of $202.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

