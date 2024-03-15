Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after buying an additional 109,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DECK stock traded down $14.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $918.23. 168,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $820.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $670.20. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $403.24 and a twelve month high of $951.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,456 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,748 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.