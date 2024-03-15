Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in S&P Global by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

S&P Global stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.43. 755,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.08 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.