Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 957 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,353 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up 1.6% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.84. 997,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,886. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

