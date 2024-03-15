Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.84. 2,019,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,659. The company has a market cap of $372.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

