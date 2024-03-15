Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $886.11.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $989.12. The stock had a trading volume of 83,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,881. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $1,016.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $921.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $811.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.