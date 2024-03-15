Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 716,500 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 14th total of 870,400 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 886,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 157,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,685. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.75.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

