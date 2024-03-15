Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Richard J. Mark Sells 14,000 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

THC stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.98. The company had a trading volume of 250,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,700. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

